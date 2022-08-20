Nordson (NDSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $244.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average of $219.49. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.