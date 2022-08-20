Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $27.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutanix Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nutanix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Nutanix by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 511,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 291,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

