OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Raised to $1.50

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens lowered OncoCyte from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.94.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares in the company, valued at $319,883.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 345,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

