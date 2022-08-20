Oppenheimer Comments on Carvana Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.33) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.55) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Carvana Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $363.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 793,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,163,258 shares of company stock valued at $46,315,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.