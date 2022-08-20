Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORAN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Orange Price Performance

NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

