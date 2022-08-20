OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at OraSure Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Celano acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on OSUR. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.