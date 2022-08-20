Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $846.15 million, a PE ratio of 327.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

About Orla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

