Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $846.15 million, a PE ratio of 327.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
