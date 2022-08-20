Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$19.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.33.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.0 %

OR opened at C$12.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -109.45%.

In related news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.