Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $513.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of -129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.99 and its 200 day moving average is $531.57. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $362.98 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.67.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.