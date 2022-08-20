Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,481.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Ingram bought 1,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,390.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and have sold 2,750 shares valued at $103,725. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

