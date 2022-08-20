PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) Plans to Raise $9 Million in August 24th IPO

PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) plans to raise $9 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, August 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,600,000 shares at a price of $4.50-$6.50 per share.

The company has a market cap of $55.1 million.

Craft Capital Management and R.F.Lafferty & Co. acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

PaxMedica, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an early clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and testing of our lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and the advancement of the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Long COVID-19 Syndrome (“LCS”), a clinical diagnosis in individuals who have been previously infected with COVID-19. In February 2021, we announced positive topline data from our Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical trial evaluating PAX-101 (commonly known as intravenous suramin) for the treatment of the core symptoms of ASD. (Note: PaxMedica, Inc. disclosed new terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated Aug. 8, 2022: 1.55 million shares (1,545,454 shares) at a price range of $4.50 to $6.50. If priced at the $5.50 mid-point, the IPO would raise $8.53 million.) (Note: The expected pricing date of PaxMedica’s IPO was Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, but no pricing information was available on Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022. The timing of this IPO’s pricing is now “day to day.”) (Note from the Prospectus: “The registration statement of which this prospectus is a part also registers for sale the Representative’s Warrants to purchase 108,181 shares of our common stock (7% of the shares of common stock sold in this offering) to the underwriters, as a portion of the underwriting compensation payable in connection with this offering. The Representative’s Warrants will be exercisable at any time, and from time to time, in whole or in part, during the four-and-a-half-year period commencing six months from the closing of this offering at an exercise price of $6.875 (125% of the public offering price of the common stock). Please see “Underwriting — Representative’s Warrants for a description of these warrants.”) (Note: PaxMedica updated its IPO plan in an S-1/A filing dated June 10, 2022, by deleting its previous terms and creating a blank slate, changing its underwriter to Craft Capital Management as the sole book-runner, reporting a change of address to Tarrytown, N.Y., from Woodcliff Lake, N.J., and updating its financial statements. In an S-1/A filing dated July 18, 2022, R.F. Lafferty was added as a joint book-runner. The deal’s initial size – set in an S-1/A filing on July 23, 2022 – was 2.5 million shares at $5.50 to $6.50, but those terms have been discarded. This IPO has been in the pipeline since its S-1 was filed on July 2, 2020. It filed confidentially to go public on May 15, 2020.) “.

PaxMedica, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 4 employees. The company is located at 303 South Broadway, Suite 125 Tarrytown, NY 10591 and can be reached via phone at 914-987-2876 or on the web at http://www.paxmedica.com/.

