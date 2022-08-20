PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of PDF Solutions worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDF Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $83,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,889.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $340,906. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $27.04 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.