Peabody Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 21,800 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 19% compared to the typical volume of 18,314 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

BTU opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

