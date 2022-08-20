Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Performant Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $160.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of -0.32. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

