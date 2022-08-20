PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Up to $22.07

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $22.83. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 713 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,083,241.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,083,241.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,746 shares of company stock worth $186,335. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

