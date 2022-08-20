Piper Sandler Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $64.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

