Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

