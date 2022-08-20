Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Purchases £10,307.45 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 8,963 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £10,307.45 ($12,454.63).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 14,700 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,199 ($20,781.78).

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 133,239 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.46), for a total value of £161,219.19 ($194,803.27).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

PMI opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.17. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of £185.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,305.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Premier Miton Group Cuts Dividend

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

(Get Rating)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.