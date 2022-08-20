ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 213,198 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 141,459 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.8 %

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $57,785,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

