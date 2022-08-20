Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.