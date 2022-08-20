Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 67,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 386.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 89,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $12.73 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

