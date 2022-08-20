Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $705.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 60,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 308,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.