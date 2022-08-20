Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $25,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,912 shares of company stock worth $35,933 in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

