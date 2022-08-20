Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.28.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$16.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.63. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.94. The company has a current ratio of 30.10, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

