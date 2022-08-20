Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

