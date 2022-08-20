Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Reduced by Analyst

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Altria Group Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 89,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 209,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 225,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.