Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ovintiv to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

