Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Reduced by Analyst

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

