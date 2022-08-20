Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,529,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 72.1% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.