Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

