Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Pentair Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $49.38 on Friday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

