Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

