Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,508 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Zuora were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

