Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $786,000 Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 24.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,691 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLMR opened at $77.30 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Stories

