Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $752,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.48 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.