Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $745,000 Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADPT opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

