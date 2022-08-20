Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 100,655 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,655 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,054. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

