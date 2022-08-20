Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 1,738 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,054,000 after buying an additional 316,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $503.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.09.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

