Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,789 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 274,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 61,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 16.8% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

