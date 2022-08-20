Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after buying an additional 1,583,927 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after purchasing an additional 259,592 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 537,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 145,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 296,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,833 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,994 shares of company stock worth $1,851,186. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More

