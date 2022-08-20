Raymond James Boosts Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target to $10.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a PE ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

