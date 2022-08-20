Raymond James Cuts Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Trevali Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$0.27.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.79 million and a PE ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

