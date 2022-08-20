Raymond James Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $200.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

TGT opened at $167.04 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $189.58.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

