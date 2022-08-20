Raymond James Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $380.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $365.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.33.

PSA stock opened at $351.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.11. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

