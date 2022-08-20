Raymond James Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $37.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $28.50 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.17.

NYSE EAT opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

