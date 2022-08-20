RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) COO Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 21,165 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $5,494,434.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $251.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.10, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

