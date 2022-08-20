RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) vs. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Head to Head Contrast

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and DraftKings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A $6.78 million N/A N/A DraftKings $1.30 billion 11.78 -$1.52 billion ($3.79) -4.79

Profitability

RedBall Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A 20.41% 3.07% DraftKings -99.14% -88.80% -37.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RedBall Acquisition and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A DraftKings 0 10 11 0 2.52

DraftKings has a consensus price target of $30.65, indicating a potential upside of 68.98%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Summary

RedBall Acquisition beats DraftKings on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedBall Acquisition

(Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.