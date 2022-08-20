Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Regional Management worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Regional Management by 18.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regional Management Stock Performance

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,856,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,856,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at $223,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RM opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $371.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

