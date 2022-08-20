Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.27.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RGA opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.