Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells $1,693,656.28 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,187.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00.

Repligen Stock Down 1.4 %

RGEN opened at $237.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average of $178.23. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

